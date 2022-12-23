Kathy M. Wright, 72 of Frenchville, PA, formerly of Lancaster County died on December 19, 2022. She was the wife of Thomas R. Wright with whom she was married 53 years. Born in Lynchburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Katie Miller Moore.
Kathy graduate from Pequea Valley High School in 1968 and was employed for many years at the Educators Mutual Insurance Company, Lancaster. She was a voracious reader and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cooking for them.
In addition to her husband are her sons, Richard Wright (Barb); Kevin Wright (Belinda); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Diane Graybill (Larry).
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Friends may view one hour prior to the service.
