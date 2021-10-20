Kathy M. Holliday, 71, of Lancaster, passed away at home with family by her side on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was the loving wife to Steven J. Holliday for over 38 years.
Born in West Chester, PA, Kathy was a graduate of Henderson High School. She worked for the Borough of Kennett Square as the finance director and eventually retired in 2016. She was very artistic, loving to color, sew, and do needle crafts. She was also an avid bingo and card player and enjoyed going on cruises. More than anything, Kathy loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Steven, Kathy is survived by 3 children; Steven F. Bates, Kevin J. Holliday (Jennifer), and April K. Holliday, 3 grandchildren; Mervin Bates, Emma Holliday, and Harper Holliday. Kathy was preceded in death by her previous husband, Mervin Bates and her son, Michael Bates.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
