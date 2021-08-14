Kathy L. Benner, 65, of Leola died suddenly on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Ephrata Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Glenn R. Benner, Leola, and the daughter of the late Carl R. Koser and Esther (Groff) Koser.
Kathy was a lifelong resident of Lancaster County, graduating from Conestoga Valley H.S. and attending Franklin and Marshall College. She recently retired from Gibbel Kraybill & Hess, LLP, where she worked in accounting.
Kathy found joy in family, friends, travel, cooking and hiking with Glenn.
In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by her daughters, Audrey L. Grugan, wife of Charles of Downingtown and Rebecca A Benner, wife of Jessica of Philadelphia, one grandson, Brody D. Grugan; and her 3 siblings, brother, Gary Koser, husband of Patricia of Holtwood, sister, Carroll Maxey, wife of Philip of E. Petersburg, and brother, Dale Koser, husband of Barbara of Willow Street.
A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 141 East Orange Street Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation to help change the future of Mitochondrial disease, diagnosis, and treatment. https://www.umdf.org/what-is-mitochondrial-disease-2/ To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097