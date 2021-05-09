Kathy Jo Martin, 64, of East Hempfield Township, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy on Thursday, May 6, 2021. She was born in Lancaster to the late Russell and Elsie (Brubaker) Carpenter. Kathy shared 38 years of marriage with her husband Joseph J. Martin.
She was a graduate of Warwick High School and she worked very hard to provide for her family. Kathy previously worked with Joe in the inspection department at Wyeth Laboratories in Marietta.
Kathy loved to vacation in Bethany Beach, DE at Dogwood Acres, often taking her kids' friends along and making them feel as if they were family. She made them great snacks, and took them to the arcade, boardwalk and for ice cream at Hocker's. She marveled at great fireworks shows.
A selfless and giving person, others always came first before Kathy. She was very family oriented. She supported her kids in their sporting events, school functions and let them listen to whatever genre of music they wished without judgement.
Kathy also enjoyed visiting the hunting cabin in Potter County with Joe, attending craft shows with her friend Beverly, watching game shows, eating red velvet cake, and playing with her dog Willow and her children's pets, Shwayze and Maisie.
In addition to her husband Joe, Kathy is survived by their son, Anthony T. Martin, husband of Kari (Fish) of Mountville; their daughter, Amanda C. Martin of Lancaster; her brother Douglas Carpenter of Lititz. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Karen Coen.
Kathy's family will greet friends on Saturday, May 15th from 1:30 to 3:00 PM, followed by the celebration of her life at 3:00 PM, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private graveside services will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, LGH Health Foundation, 2100 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4215, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
