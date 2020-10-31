Kathy Jean Hess, 66, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Tremont Health & Rehabilitation Center, Tremont, PA. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert N. Hess and Myrtle D. Bleacher Hess Denlinger and stepfather, Parke Denlinger.
She was a 1973 graduate of Penn Manor High School and attended the Lancaster School of Cosmetology. She was of Protestant faith and enjoyed attending the services at the Tremont Center.
She formerly worked at RCA and Slaymaker Lock in Lancaster. She enjoyed arts and crafts, drawing, painting, wearing jewelry, sunglasses, scarfs, hair ribbons, and liked doing hair.
She is survived by her sister, Linda L. Hess Millard of Mount Joy, PA, nieces, Beverly K. Lechleitner, Tami L., wife of Arthur Wilmot III, Wendi S. Millard Gockley, wife of Christopher Gockley, great nieces and nephews, Dylan T. Lechleitner, Paige M. Leichleitner, Jaslyn M. Wilmot, Leanda G. Wilmot, Ericka S. Hess, as well as many cousins. Kathy was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert N. Hess, Jr. and James L. Hess, and great niece, Lily J. Gockley.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kathy's viewing at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 12:00 Noon – 1:30 p.m. We will then proceed to the Graveside Service at Conestoga Memorial Park for interment at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Dale Parmer officiating. Masks will be required for the viewing.
