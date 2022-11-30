Kathy G. Ross, 70, of Ephrata, was welcomed into the arms of God on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
She was born January 2, 1952, to the late Clifford Chamberlain and Fern Lingenfelter of Roaring Spring, PA.
She was married to Donald L. Ross for 49 years. Together they had two daughters, Jennifer R. Cicero, wife of Frank B. Cicero of Ephrata and Jolene N. Glass, wife of David C. Glass of Denver. She also was the loving grandmother of eight grandchildren.
Kathy lived a fulfilling life as a mother, wife, sister and friend.
She will be remembered most for her kind heart and infectious laugh.
Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »