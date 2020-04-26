Kathy E. Lashinsky, 61, of Lancaster, passed away at her residence on Friday, April 17, 2020.
She was the wife of Clair T. Lashinsky with whom she shared 40 years of marriage this past July. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Mary Ellen Howe Wirth and Donald E. Wirth of New Holland.
Kathy had her own house cleaning business for nearly 30 years in the Lancaster area. She had also previously worked at K-Mart in East Towne Mall as well as the former Channel Home Center.
She was an active member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed horseback riding, decorating for the seasons and holidays, gardening, hiking, painting, baking and cooking. She loved to sing all the time and if she knew a song that came on the radio, she sang it for you.
In addition to her husband and father, Kathy is survived by her children: Crystal D. and David T., both of Lancaster; her grandsons David M. Lashinsky, Jakai K. Frey, and Damon Lashinsky; her great-granddaughter Kaileanne and her brother, Daniel E. Wirth of Tucson, AZ.
Memorial Services celebrating Kathy's life will be held at a later time at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, for which an announcement will be published or you may contact her husband, Clair, for updated information. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
