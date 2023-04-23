Kathy A. McCauley, 64, of Willow Street, died on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John Carl and Geraldine F. McCall Shaub. Kathy was the loving wife of Travis R. McCauley, and they would have observed their 27th wedding anniversary this August.
For over 25 years Kathy worked as a respiratory therapist for UPMC, Lititz. She enjoyed riding motorcycle, boating on the river and traveling to the mountains, especially Lycoming County. Taking care of her plants, both indoor and outdoor and flower gardening was a passion of Kathy's. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and had a deep love for all animals. Kathy always enjoyed hosting her annual Kentucky Derby party where she was surrounded by family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband, is a son; TJ McCauley, of Willow Street, and two brothers; Curtis husband of Kate Shaub, of Coronado, CA and Steven Shaub, of Yukon, OK.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at UPMC Lititz for the tremendous care they provided to Kathy during her illness.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Millport Union Cemetery, Leola. To send the family on-line condolences please visit www.BuchFuneral.com.
