Kathryn Yvonne Wireback, better known to family and friends as Kay, passed away at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Greensboro, NC., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at age 98. Born on January 4, 1924, in Lancaster, PA., to Jacob and Ida (Humphreville) Beacham, Kay had a difficult first few months of life, and doctors worried she might not survive her first year. A fighter from her very first breath, she survived and thrived for the next 98.
During that time, Kay married the late Howard Taft Wireback, Sr.; had three children, four grandchildren, one step-grandchild and one great-grandchild; developed a mean tennis swing that she wielded well into her 80s; and drank many a cup of coffee, beginning at the age of five. (Her mother made it very weak; she would assure listeners.)
For more than 20 years, she worked the graveyard shift in admissions at Lancaster General Hospital, controlling the switchboard and leveraging the skillset that she developed as a neighborhood air raid warden during World War II.
A lover of all things music, Kay dreamed of becoming a performer in her youth and spent much of her later years listening to Andre Rieu and Daniel O'Donnell that is, after she had done her crossword puzzle and had her daily fix of the news, which she always commented on with sharp wit and strong opinion.
At age 90, Kay moved to Greensboro, NC., to be closer to her oldest son and soon made her home at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center. In the halls of Spring Arbor, Kay was well-known for her love of all things purple, her skill at bingo, and her deep kindness.
Kay was preceded in death by her mother and father, seven siblings, husband Howard, son-in-law Mac MacConnell, and beloved feline companion Simba. She will be missed in this life by her children, Taft Wireback (Deanna Thompson) of Greensboro, NC., Marilyn MacConnell of Lancaster, PA., and Kenneth Wireback (Sharon) of Oxford, OH.; her grandchildren, Collin MacConnell of Atlanta, GA., Eliza Wireback of Raleigh, NC., Nathaniel Wireback of Raleigh, NC., and Travis Wireback (Melissa Margolin) of Asheville, NC.; her step-grandson, Joshua Wright of Middletown, OH.; and her great-grandchild, baby Arthur, of Asheville, NC. Her survivors also include numerous nieces and nephews.
Kay delighted in being with those she leaves behind, especially Arthur, pictures and videos of whom gave her such joy at the end of her life. To her very last days, Kay had a saying for everything, including the phrase she'd offer with a chuckle when she forgot something: "Never get old." Thankfully, for all those around her, she did get old and she did it with style, clothed always in her signature purple.
Kay's family would like to thank the staff at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center, past and present, for the care and love they showed Kay during her time there. In addition, the family is deeply appreciative of the teamwork by Spring Arbor and AuthoraCare Hospice staff, which ensured Kay was able to pass away in her own apartment at Spring Arbor with peace and dignity.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Forbis & Dick Funeral Service's North Elm Street location, with the Rev. Frank Dew officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple in honor of Kay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27405.