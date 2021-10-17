Kathryn Y. Hartranft, 92, of Bernville, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at home.
She was born in West Cocalico Township to the late George and Kathryn (Yost) Knauer and was the wife of the late Leroy Hartranft who passed away October 14, 2021.
She was a member of Myerstown Church of the Brethren. Kathryn was a homemaker. She was great baker, especially of cookies which she shared with family. She was also fond of crocheting and knitting, and loved spending time with her family.
Kathryn is survived by 10 children, 27 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, 2 brothers and 6 sisters.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers, 3 sisters, 1 grandchild and 2 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Thursday, October, 21, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Midway Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Marty Moyer officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathryn's memory may be made to the American Heart Association Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.