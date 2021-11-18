Kathryn V. Owsiany, 91, formerly of Lititz, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at St. Anne’s Retirement Community. She was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Stephen D. and Kathryn B. (Fizell) Goll.
A 1948 graduate of Frankford High School, Kathryn completed a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Drexel University in 1953. She married Francis “Frank” R. Owsiany in June of the same year, and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage until his death in 2019.
Kathryn was a loving mother wonderful homemaker for her family, and she also worked in retail merchandising for American Greetings.
She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, and an avid knitter with the church ladies. Kathryn loved big band music and dancing, and tending to her garden with flowers blooming from spring to fall.
Kathryn always had a sparkle in her eye when with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, or even just talking about them. She cherished family gatherings.
Surviving Kathryn are her son Francis R. Owsiany, Jr., husband of Susan (Glase) of Lititz; her four daughters; Mary Beth, wife of Robert Eckenroth of Reading, Cynthia, wife of Roland Friedrich of York, Lisa, wife of Gilbert Tartaglino of Waterbury, CT, and Christine Owsiany, partner of Kelly Sanger of Mount Joy; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Patricia, wife of Mike Tozer of Fairless Hills; and also, Scott and Annette Walters and Patricia Owsiany.
In addition to her husband Frank, Kathryn was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Owsiany Walters in 1993, and her brother, Stephen D. Goll, Jr.
Kathryn’s family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, and then a Mass of Christian Burial with The Rev. James O’Blaney, C.Ss.R. as Celebrant, will take place at 11 AM on Monday at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543. Inurnment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Anne’s Retirement Community, 3925 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512.
To send online condolences, please visit: