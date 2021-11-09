Kathryn Steffy, 98, formerly of Adamstown and Ephrata and most recently of Gainesville, Georgia, died peacefully on November 5, 2021.
Born in West Cocalico, Kathryn was the daughter of the late Irwin and Stella (Gress) Gerhart and the loving wife of the late Harry Steffy with whom she celebrated their 70th Anniversary in 2015 just before Harry died.
Kathryn was a life-long member of Swamp Reformed Church, which was later renamed Swamp Christian Fellowship. During that time Kathryn sang in the choir, was the founder and president of the Altar Guild, was a member of the Willing Workers, taught Sunday School, and served on the food and prayer chain. She was also a member of the Reinholds Lioness Club and the owner of Steffy's Ceramics Shop in Adamstown.
During her lifetime, she was employed by the Yorktown Manufacturing Company, Garden Spot Car Auction, and Doneckers of Ephrata where she worked for 33 years. She served as secretary of the board of Flickinger's Cemetery and was also a member of the Golden Years Club of Ephrata. Her fondest memories were made as she traveled throughout the United States and Europe with her husband to visit her family and friends. She was called a sweet lady and caring person by so many. She cherished her family and friends above all else and was generous to a fault!
Kathryn is survived by her daughter Carol Henly of Georgia, wife of the late Larry Henly; granddaughter Cheri, wife of Mark Isenhour and two great-granddaughters Ashlyn and Alexis Isenhour all of Lawrenceville, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, her daughter Cathy and son-in-law Jimmy Seeman, and brother Paul Gerhart.
There will be a graveside service on November 13th at 3:30 pm at the Swamp Cemetery, and a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Swamp Christian Fellowship Church, 390 Swamp Church Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.