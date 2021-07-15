Kathryn Orlosky, 91, of Lititz, formerly of Clearfield, died on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at Lititz. She was born on October 29, 1929 in Lecontes Mills, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Mindek) Belinda.
Mrs. Orlosky was a homemaker and was devoted to her faith and family. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield and St. James Catholic Church, Lititz.
She is survived by a son, William J. Orlosky and wife Dawn of Lititz; a daughter, Barbara J. Eckels and husband William of Lancaster; a grandson, Scott Shirey and wife Heather, and great-grandson, Wren of DuBois; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip C. Orlosky on November 14, 2008. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy C. Orlosky; seven brothers, Fr. Augusta Belinda, TOR, Steve Belinda, Andrew Belinda, Michael Belinda, Joseph Belinda, John Belinda, and Pete Belinda; and five sisters, Margaret Belinda, Helen Kresge, Agnes Belinda, Mary Meckley, and Hannah Orlosky.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10 AM with Rev. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield. Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Friday from 4-7 PM & Saturday from 9-9:30 AM. A Christian Vigil service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 3:45 PM.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front Street, Clearfield, PA 16830; or OMPH Catholic School, 330 Church Street, Ephrata, PA 17523.
To sign the on-line guest book go to: www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Browse »