Kathryn McMahon Mreczko

Kathryn "Kat", Dawn, Marie [Catholic Name] Ruth [Hebrew Name] McMahon Mreczko [Combined Married Name] age 73, of New Providence, returned to HaShem during the Hebrew month of "return" on 8 Elul 5783, after a short, unexpected illness with her loving wife Julia by her side. Born in Coos Bay, Oregon, July 17, 1950 to the late Thomas Warren and Mildred Irene (Kellis) McMahon.
Kathryn is predeceased by her parents, and twin step siblings, Denny and Kenny. Kat is survived by her spouse of over thirty years, Julia Rachel McMahon Mreczko. Kat was the love of Julia's life, soul mate and friend.
She was a good cook of comfort foods and a comfort to those in need extending her hand to the poor, Proverbs 31:20. She enjoyed Oregon, its fishing, beaches and Ducks Football. She loved kittens, singing, photography, "romcom" movies and travel with her spouse. Most of all she was in awe of The Lord, vs. 30. Her spouse praises her vs. 28. Her favorite Bible verse was Psalms 19:14. "Shalom Kat, our precious gift from heaven. We will see you there when we have finished our assignment from HaShem." James 1:17, I Thessalonians 4:13.
Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society is honored to arrange private services for the family.
