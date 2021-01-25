Kathryn May (Weaver) Martin, 94, of 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, entered into her heavenly home on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Ephrata Manor, due to complications from Covid-19.
Born in Union Grove on July 1, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Frances (Burkholder) and David N. Weaver. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Weaver W. Martin.
Kathryn worked as an equal partner in management of the family farm, garden, orchard and animals. Both she and her husband were deeply committed to sustainability and preserving the earth for the next generation.
She found enjoyment and satisfaction in caring for her family. She liked making and sharing meals with family and friends and was well known for her homemade bread and rolls.
She also enjoyed bird watching, growing flowers, and caring for many pets.
She was a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church and an active participant in her Sunday school class.
Kathryn was intellectually curious and a lifelong learner. An avid reader, she enjoyed current events, politics, history and biographies and wanted to discuss all of it. Even at the end of her life she kept up with politics. Because family circumstances did not allow her to finish high school, she pursued her GED at the age of 60 when her children had all completed their studies. After completing her GED, she then studied to become a certified nursing assistant.
Kathryn had an intuition and empathy for people who were hurting, and extended care and compassion. This care extended to all creatures wild and tame and she was particularly skilled in nursing sick or injured animals back to health.
Until the end of her life Kathryn had a memory for dates, anniversaries, birthdays and wrote countless letters and cards, in her distinctive handwriting, to stay in touch with friends and family.
Her love of cooking, baking and breadmaking continues to live on in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as does her love and care for cats and dogs. She will also live on through the many quilts she made for her children and grandchildren from repurposed fabric and old clothes, creating beauty and new purpose.
Surviving are four children, Rosalind D., married to Dennis Ernest of Stevens, M. Fern Martin, married to Monroe Gilmour of Black Mountain, NC, L. Merle Martin, married to Diane of Reinholds, and Carol Martin Johnson, married to Tim of Philadelphia; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Ernest, married to Emmalea, Rebecca Ernest, David Gilmour, married to Keosha Morgan, Aaron Gilmour married to Emmi Lohrentz, Sarah Gilmour, Robert and Kathryn (Katie) Martin Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Ruth and Irene Ernest; a brother, John Weaver of Harrisonburg, VA. Preceding her in death are two brothers, Hoover and David Weaver and one sister, Florence Weaver.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 27. A video of the service will be available by 3:00 pm that day at www.groffeckenroth.com
Kathryn enjoyed being outside and thus to celebrate her life, when it feels COVID-19 safe, an outdoor event will be held for friends and family to be together and share memories.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Ephrata Manor and Ephrata hospital for their competent and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th Street, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501 or Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
To send the family online condolences visit www.groffeckenroth.com. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.