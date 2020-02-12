Kathryn Marie Haines, age 71 of Lancaster, PA, passed away February 9, 2020 in Uniontown Hospital. She was born April 4, 1948 in Lancaster, PA. She is the daughter of the late Walter and Fern Marie Raihl.
She is survived by her children, Lawrence Haines (Cynthia), Sol Marie Williams (Jamaal) Lancaster, PA, Justin Raihl, Pittsburgh, PA, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be private for the family. Arrangements by Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Hopwood, PA.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawford funeralhome.com
