Kathryn Mae Sheckart, 98, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Mark R. Wolf and Mae Tshudy Wolf.
Kathryn is survived by her two sons, Harold E. Sheckart and Charles P. Sheckart, Jr.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Parker Sheckart.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
Please visit Kathryn's Memorial Page at
Plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Sheckart
A living tribute »
A living tribute »