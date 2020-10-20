Kathryn Mae Eby Landis, 92, of Lexington, SC died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Oakleaf Village of Lexington. Kathryn was born on December 5, 1927 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, PA, the daughter of John L. and Mary L. (Kreider) Denlinger. She was the widow of the late Dr. J. Harold Landis, VMD, of Lancaster, PA.
Kathryn grew up in Lancaster County and graduated from East Lampeter High School in 1946. In 1947 she married Willis Book Eby of Leacock Township. She and Willis had three children and made their home in Lancaster County for several years. In 1966 she moved with her family to Grand Island, NE when Willis was transferred with his job as financial officer for New Holland Machine Company. After Willis' death in 1978 she lived in Denver, CO and later in Miami, FL. She returned to Lancaster County in 1996 and married veterinarian Dr. J. Harold Landis. After Harold's death in 2009, she moved to Cecil County, MD and finally to Lexington, SC in 2015.
In addition to her roles as wife, mother and homemaker, Kathryn worked in retail stores in Pennsylvania and Nebraska, then built a career as a bank officer for area banks in Nebraska and Colorado. She retired in 1988.
Throughout her life, Kathryn was affectionately known as "Kitty" by her friends and family. Ever lovely, Kitty was bright-eyed, fun, independent, sophisticated and stylish. She had impeccable taste and was known everywhere for her elegant clothes and classy scarves. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crossword puzzles and cable news. She treasured the twelve years she spent with Harold. They especially enjoyed their lives together, the love they shared, their family and friends, boating, travel and the time they spent at their getaway home on the Chesapeake Bay.
Kitty attended Faith Evangelical Congregational Church in Lancaster, PA and later Cecilton United Methodist Church in Cecilton, MD.
Kitty is survived by two daughters, Corinne Eby Brayton (husband Leonard) of Lexington, NE and Cindy Eby Damon (husband Aimar) of Chapin, SC, by her daughter-in-law, Cindy Curtis (Eby) of Denver, CO, and by her four step children, the Rev. Dr. J. D. Landis (wife Carolyn) of Swartz Creek, MI, Steven Landis of Mountville, PA, Jeffrey Landis (wife Karen) of Leola, PA, and Mary Landis Roehm (husband Thomas) of East Petersburg, PA. She is also survived by nineteen grandchildren and by twenty-one great-grandchildren. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, Harold (2009), her son, Curtis Wade Eby (2012), her first husband, Willis Book Eby (1978) and all six of her siblings.
Memorial donations may be made to Ashley Elliott, Director, c/o Oakleaf Village Employee Appreciation Fund, Oakleaf Village, 800 North Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29072 (please make checks payable to Ashley Elliott). Memorial donations may also be made to Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Due to COVID no memorial service will be held. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home of Chapin, SC
is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at caughmanchapin.com.
A living tribute »