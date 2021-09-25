Kathryn M. Zimmerman, 81, of Myerstown went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021. Kathryn was born in Clay Township, Lancaster County, on December 5, 1939, the daughter of the late John B. and Eva (Martin) Zimmerman.
She was a member of the Richland Mennonite Church. For the past four years she resided at the West Willow Rest Home in Willow Street, PA.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin G. Zimmerman and five sons, Stanley, husband of Ella Mae (Oberholtzer) Zimmerman, Lebanon; Nevin, husband of Colleen (Weaver) Zimmerman, Newmanstown; Michael, husband of Naomi (Martin) Zimmerman, Lebanon; Curtis, husband of Keturah (Swartzentruber) Zimmerman, Myerstown; Dwight, husband of Faith (Weaver) Zimmerman, Thompson Falls, MT; three daughters, Eva Jane, wife of Nelson G. Martin, Myerstown; Beth, wife of Wesley Miller, New Oxford; Lori, wife of Glenn Martin, Myerstown; 34 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; three brothers, John, husband of Linda Zimmerman, Richland; Clair, husband of Naomi Zimmerman, Fairplay, SC; Marlin, husband of the late Bonnie Zimmerman, Richland; two sisters, Mabel, wife of John David Witmer, Richland; Irene, wife of Arnold Willey, Abbeville, SC. She was preceded in death by three grandchildren.
Viewing will be on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Richland Mennonite Church, 399 N. Race Street, Richland at 10 AM. Burial in the adjoining church cemetery.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
