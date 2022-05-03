Kathryn M. Strickler, 97, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at home. She was the wife of the late J. Bard Strickler with whom she was married 56 years until his death in 2005. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late David and Ruth Miller Beaner.
Kathryn was a member of the Newtown United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda J. Strickler; Darlene, wife of George Ruth; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother George Beaner and sister Lydia Beaner. Her son Brian Strickler and five siblings preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Greg Impink, officiating. Burial will follow in Silver Spring Cemetery. Friends may view on Friday one hour prior to the service. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in Kathryn's memory to the Newtown U.M. Church, 1910 Iron Bridge Road, Columbia, PA 17512 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 would be deeply appreciated.
