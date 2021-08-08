Kathryn M. "Kitty" Heiland, at the age of 97, passed away on August 4, 2021 at her daughter Deborah's home on Concordia Dr., Columbia, PA. She was an Independent Resident at St. Anne's Retirement Community for 11 years.
Mom was born on August 10, 1923 at 23 W. Lemon St., Lancaster, PA. Her parents were George F. Gerz and Violet M. Warner. Kathryn was the oldest of 5 children: William H. (deceased), Richard J., Sr. (deceased), Dorothy J, (wife of William Caldwell), and George C. (husband of Carol).
Kathryn started working in 1939 at the age of 16 years to help support her family. Her first job was at the tomato/ketchup factory in Lititz, then she found employment closer to home at Keppel's Candy Factory on N. Queen Street in Lancaster. She met our Dad, Albert B. Heiland, when she was 17 years old on a double date and fell in love. They were married in 1940 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Lancaster, PA. They both agreed that marriage was a partnership and made all decisions together for the good of the family. They continued their marriage for 67 years until Albert's death in 2007. Mom was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Lancaster for 81 years.
Mom was a housewife and caregiver to everyone. She is survived by her 3 children: Jean M., wife of Dennis A. Canter, Patricia A., wife of James R. Baxter, and Deborah A. Felsinger. She had 4 grandchildren: Julie Gilbert, Jessica Lefever, Benjamin Felsinger and Melissa, wife of John Finkey; and 8 great-grandchildren: Gabrielle, Kassidy, Braydon, Lena, Callen, Zane, Ella and Ethan. She loved to walk the halls of St Anne's Retirement Community with her great-grandchildren riding on her walker.
We will all miss her deeply.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 AM Friday, August 13, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 with The Rev. Michael Metzgar as Celebrant. Kathryn's family will receive guests from 10 to 11 AM at the Church. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or www.hospiceconnect.org/memorial
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com