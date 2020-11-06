Kathryn M. Keener, 104, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Moravian Manor. Born in Chester County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Aulthouse Mowrer and the wife of the late Ralph K. Keener who died in 1974.
She was a homemaker and a member of Grace Community Evangelical Church, Willow Street, PA. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and reading the paper. Kathryn was an excellent cook.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce, wife of Ben Conklin, Albuquerque, NM, a grandson, Richard, husband of Tonya Conklin and a granddaughter, Karen, wife of Richard Auld, 4 great-grandchildren, Cassandra and Indigo Brown and Jenna and Lexi Conklin.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical Congregation Church Cemetery, 44 E. Orange Street, Lititz, PA at 1:00 p.m.
Moravian Manor gave wonderful care to Kathryn. Please consider memorial contributions in Kathryn's name to Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund.
Please visit Kathryn's Memorial Page at:
Browse »