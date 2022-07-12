Kathryn M. (Patzer) Hall, age 75, of York, formerly of Elizabethtown, died peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Born in Iron Mountain, MI on October 3, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Betty Patzer. She was the loving wife of the late William B. Hall, who preceded her in death on November 18, 2013.
Early in her career she worked as an LPN. She later became a teacher's aide at Elizabethtown High School for many years until her retirement.
Kathryn was a lifetime member of the former Elizabethtown VFW post # 5667 Ladies Auxiliary. After leaving Elizabethtown, she went to live at Parkview Height at Manchester, York County, where she enjoyed playing cards and games with the many residents.
She was very active in both the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts. She and her husband were very avid Green Bay Packers fans, they were even stock owners of the team.
She is survived by her son James L. Hall, and his wife Kerri of York, her daughter Suzie Fitzgerald of Tamarac, FL, and her sisters Mary Hicks, and her husband Ed of Ashland, KY, and Marilyn Fyre, and her husband Richard of Channing, MI. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Jessica M. Hall of Trenton, FL, Samantha D. Hall of Price, UT, Matthew Henderson, USAF, Italy, Shelby Griswald, USCG, Alexandria, VA, Sarah Henderson, Orlando, FL, Jack Fitzgerald, Tamarac, FL, and Emma Fitzgerald, Tamarac, FL. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas W. Hall.
In keeping with Kathryn's wishes, she will be interred in Arbon Cemetery, Blossburg, PA.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
