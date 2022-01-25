Kathryn M. “Chuck” Shiffler, 97, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Mary (Null) Cardino. She was the wife of the late Bernard E. Shiffler, Sr.
Kathryn graduated from Manor High School. She married Bernard at the age of 19, and the two shared 50 years of marriage. She lived in Millersville with her husband for 40 years. She worked at Penn Manor Cafeteria for 15 years and retired in 1985. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. They took them on camping and fishing trips and enjoyed long weekends in Sullivan County. Along with her husband, she took trips to Canada, Nova Scotia, and out west where they hunted for rocks and geodes. She enjoyed shopping for antiques and running her stand at the flea market. She loved her flower and vegetable gardens and shared the harvest with her friends and neighbors. Kathryn was known for hosting corn roasts and holiday parties, and would end the evening with “now who wants a milkshake?”
She is survived by her children: Susan J. Groff (George), Patricia L. Shiffler (Michael Verwey), and Bernard E. Shiffler, Jr. (Marie Rinaldi), grandchildren: Wren, Spencer, Sullivan, Luke, Anna, Kathryn, Leah, and Wyatt, 2 great-grandchildren and one due in April, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Cardino and Elizabeth Anderson.
A time of visitation will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 12 PM to 2 PM. Burial will follow at Silver Springs Cemetery. Masks requested.
Her family would like to thank Conestoga View’s 5th floor staff for their excellent care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Please visit Kathryn’s Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »