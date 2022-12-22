Kathryn Louise Schlegelmilch Zwerko ("Kathy, Schleg") 69, of Lancaster, passed away December 15, 2022, in Lancaster. She was born in Lancaster to the late Ralph and Eunice (Leaman) Schlegelmilch. Kathy was a graduate of Penn Manor and Millersville University with a BS in English and Library Science. She spent her career as a librarian. Kathy spent most of her life in the Lehigh Valley and recently returned to the land of her grandparent's farm and her family home in Lancaster.
Kathy was an avid and knowledgeable sports fan. She enjoyed watching the Phillies and the Eagles play. She also enjoyed watching and attending Virginia Tech and Penn State college wrestling and football. Her highlights were meeting and talking with Charlie Manuel and Cael Sanderson. Kathy was very outgoing and fun loving while enduring years of battling lupus, Sjogren's and A-Fib. She loved her family, friends, home, OC MD, the G scale trains, reading and was strong in her devotion to her faith.
She is survived by her husband Kurt, best dog ever Hokie, Kevin (Sherri), Kyle (Lindsey) and darling granddaughter Amelia and a sibling. She is preceded in her passing by her parents and sibling Larry.
Services will be held at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street in the Spring of 2023. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
