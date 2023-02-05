Kathryn Lorraine Elmer, age 85, of Lehigh Acres, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born in Ephrata, PA to Florence and Paul Krimes.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, brothers, Walter, Robert Douglas and sisters, Dorathy Acker and Verna Bollinger.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Elmer, sister, Beatrice Weaver, children, Gregory and Deb Hammer, Mike Elmer, Shelly Elmer, Shiela Elmer, and Sandy Hershey. Kathryn is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed orchids and flowers.
