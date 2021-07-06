Kathryn L. Mogel, 94, died July 4, 2021 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Home, Manheim. Born in Centerport, Berks County, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Edna R. (Naftzinger) Mohn.
Kathryn was employed for many years at the Talbot sewing factory, Strausstown. She was a member of Jonestown Bible Church, Jonestown, and was very active in the church's ministries. Kathryn will be remembered for her homemade chocolate candy that she donated to the Blue Mountain Christian School benefit auction, which brought high bids!
In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by a sister: Anna, brother: Charles J. "Jr.", and son: Paul Mogel, Sr. She is survived by her children: Joan Keener (widow of Jay) and Lois Mogel of Lancaster; Earl (Kathy) Mogel, Manheim; grandsons: Paul Mogel, Jr. and David (Janet) Mogel; and great-granddaughters: Kathryn and Madison Mogel.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Mt. Hope Home for all of the loving care that they gave to Kathryn during her four year stay at the home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM from Jonestown Bible Church, 14 Silvertown Road, Jonestown, PA 17038. Visitation with the family will be one hour before the service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Michael's Cemetery, Hamburg.
Donations in Kathryn's memory can be made to Mt. Hope Nazarene Home, 3026 Mt. Hope Home, Manheim, PA 17545 or to Blue Mountain Christian School, 14 Silvertown Road, Jonestown, PA 17038. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements.
