Kathryn L. "Kitty" L. Denlinger, 89, formerly of Conestoga passed away Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at Manor Care in Lancaster. Born on November 18, 1930 in Willow Street, she was the daughter of the late Roy K. and Annie E. Biechler Ressler. She was the wife of A. Lewis "Sonny" Denlinger who preceded her in death on February 3, 2000.
Kitty was a 1948 graduate of Penn Manor High School. She was a member of Bethel E.C. Church in Conestoga and enjoyed time at the Millersville Senior Center. She enjoyed working outside and gardening. She retired from Penn Manor School District where she was the "lunch lady" at Conestoga Elementary. Prior to that she worked as a secretary at Safe Harbor.
Kathryn will be missed by her daughter, Robin L. Smith of Conestoga and her sons, Randy L., husband of Billie Denlinger of Conestoga and Rick L., husband of Renee of Lancaster. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Heather, Shawn, Jamie, Holly, Lisa, Jeff, Nick and Alec, along with 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dale L., Jay and Edward L. Ressler and her sister, Phyline B. Northeimer.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kitty's funeral service on Wednesday, March 11 at 11AM from Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga with Pastor George Custer officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga United Methodist Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Kathryn's memory to Bethel E.C. Church, 3716 Main Street, Conestoga, PA 17516. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
