Kathryn L. (Christ) Martin, 80, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Kathryn was the daughter of the late Willis G. and Esther (Gernert) Christ. Surviving are her husband, Luke W. Martin; two sons, Phillip C. husband of Cheryl Martin, Columbia, and Paul C. Martin husband of Rosie Newton, Trumansburg, NY; and a daughter, Patricia A., wife of Thomas D. Levosky, Elizabethtown. Also eight grandchildren: Tamara, Andrew, Thomas, Alison, Trevor, Yheva, Saul, and Alec. Siblings: Lester C. Christ, Karan (Christ) Andrus. Kathryn was preceded in death by a sister, Edith J. Cicero and brother, Willis G. Christ, Jr.
Luke and Kathryn celebrated their 60 year wedding anniversary on February 27, 2020.
Kathryn is remembered as being sweet, thoughtful and kind. She chose forgiveness over revenge, love over hate, faith over fear and family over all else. There was always mail, candy, in her mailbox for the grandchildren. They looked for it even into their 20's and 30's.
Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to: The Benevolent Fund at the Mennonite Home Communities, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601-2632.
Interment will be a private, family event. The family plans to hold a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home. Columbia/Landisville
