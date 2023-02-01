Beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, Kathryn "Kitty" Snyder passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in her sleep at the age of 91. She was born in Cabbage Hill in Lancaster, PA, and was the daughter of the late Chester E. and Nona C. (Marks) Krall. She was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and continued her studies at St. Joseph's Hospital, Lancaster PA, where she became an X-ray Technician.
Kathryn was married to her dearly loved husband, the late Paul A. Snyder (Duke) to whom she was married for 36 years before his passing. Her husband Duke was a Navy man, she loved the military life and especially being a Navy wife. They traveled with their sons around the USA as he was transferred to various locations on the east coast and Hawaii. After retirement, Kathryn and the family moved back to Lancaster, PA, where she resided until her passing. She was a patriot that bled red, white and blue, and proud wife and mother.
She filled the world with a myriad of good deeds both big and small and truly made the world a better place. Kathryn often volunteered to help with her sons' activities as they were growing up. In her later years she was instrumental in establishing the Parkinson's Support Group of Lancaster where she served as chairman for six years. She was a long-time member of St. Philip the Apostle Church, in Millersville, PA, where she was active in the Guys and Dolls group. Kathryn was also a longtime volunteer at the Community Hospital in Lancaster and at St Anne's Retirement Community.
Kitty is survived by her sons, Stephen (Darlene), Mechanicsburg, PA, Robert (Rose), Round Hill, VA, James (Mary Beth), Lancaster, PA, and Christopher, Thailand, 9 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by her family as we continue our life's journeys.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul, her brother Joseph Krall, and her sisters, Nona (Sis) Vay, Margret (Peggy) Snader, and Blanche Eshelman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, February 3, 2023 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. She will be buried with her husband at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com