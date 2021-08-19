Kathryn "Kitty" Hogg Shumate, age 92, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at Garden Spot Village, New Holland, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was the wife of the late Durphy E. Shumate. Kitty was born in Atglen on May 20, 1929, daughter of the late John W. and Sue Stirling Hogg.
She was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church of Paradise for over 57 years, where she served as a Deacon. She graduated from Scott High School class of 1946 and attended Lancaster Business College. Kitty worked for Lukens Steel Company of Coatesville and later Willow Valley Retirement Community.
She is survived by 2 children: Nancy, wife of Frank Smolar of Manheim, John, husband of Lorraine Woller Shumate of Concord, NC, 3 grandchildren: Lauren, wife of Jake Peterson of Sinking Spring, PA, Ross and Michael Shumate of Concord, NC, 3 great-grandchildren: Cole, Cecily and Clay Peterson. She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Sue Payne.
Funeral service will take place at the Penningtonville Presbyterian Church, 406 Main Street, Atglen, PA, on Friday, August 20th at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Chaplain Chet Yoder will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Leacock Presbyterian Church, 3181 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA. 17562. shiveryfuneralhome.com