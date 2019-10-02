Kathryn (Kay) Custer of Homestead Village, Lancaster, PA, died September 27, 2019.
Born in Reading, PA, she was daughter of the late Catherine and John Fetterman. Kay was married to the late Granville Custer for 61 years.
She was a registered nurse and served in the Air Force during World War II. She retired from the U.S. Department of Commerce Health Unit. She had been actively involved for many years at Hershey Medical Center and a Docent at Hershey Museum.
Kay was a member of Church of the Apostles. Surviving, is a daughter Gretchen Rohm of Newark, Delaware. Preceding her in death, a son Granville Custer, MD.
Scattered in the U.S. are seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Kathryn's remains will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Memories in Kathryn's name may be sent to charities of your choice.