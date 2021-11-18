Kathryn (Kathy) M. Moore, 58, of Narvon, passed away on November 15, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of Patsy L. (Wertz) Hooper and the late Earnest A. Hooper. She was the loving wife of David E. Moore, Jr. with whom she married on August 29, 1981 and shared forty years of marriage.
Kathy was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School. She was a bookkeeper and office manager for The Meter Guy, where she worked alongside her husband. She was also the owner of Willow Springs Stable.
In addition to her husband and her mother, she is survived by her children; Nina Moore, Andrew D. Moore and daughter-in-law, Nikki Kindig, granddaughters; Vivian Rose Moore and Grace Elizabeth Moore and a brother; Earnest A. Hooper, Jr. and significant other, Teree Bradford.
Collectively, we have lost a mother, a wife, a daughter, a sister, a grandmother, a caretaker, and a friend to so many.
She was a life-long lover of animals and passionately cared for her pets, including her beloved dogs and horses. She devoted her time, selflessly caring for the animals of Willow Springs, where she was truly the heart of her barn community. We are incredibly lucky we have had such a devoted, loving, thoughtful woman in our lives. Her lessons have shown us how to be generous, caring, and kind people. She demonstrated everyday that her love was unconditional and unwavering. Compassionate and kindhearted; she was always willing to lend a listening ear, a supportive hug, or help in a time of need. Her most loved job was that of being “Grammy”. Spending time with Vivian and Grace brought her immense happiness and joy. She loved them beyond measure.
May we all move forward with the lessons she has taught us and carry on her legacy of kindness and generosity in our lives. Kathy will be loved and missed by so many, but she will forever be in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a time of visitation from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathryn’s memory to the Large Animal Protection Service, https://largeanimalprotectionsociety.org/help-us-out/ .
COVID 19 precautions and regulations will be required for the visitation and funeral service. Masking will be required for attendance.
