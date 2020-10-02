Kathryn "Kass" W. Hertzog, 90, of Denver, formerly of Manheim and Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at home.
She was born in Reinholds to the late Franklin and Edith (Walter) Knauer and was the wife of the late Earl H. Hertzog, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage before his passing on July 20, 2016.
Kathryn was a member of Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stevens. She actively supported her husband's efforts with the Denver Lions Club. Known for her willingness to help others, she lived a life of unconditional love, showing grace to those she met. Kass expanded her husband's mission of making blankets to give to the homeless. She increased her number of blankets each of the past four years. The day before her passing, 300 blankets were delivered to Peter's Porch in Denver, the result of 10 months of work. She also crocheted baby afghans which she donated to newborns at local hospitals. Kass was also known for inviting people to share a delicious meal, especially chicken pot pie and chocolate cake with peanut butter icing. There was always room for one more at her table as she believed no one should spend holidays alone.
Kathryn is survived by a son, Barry Hertzog of Fivepointville, a daughter, Wanda Hertzog-Grant and husband Mike of Denver; 3 grandchildren, Matthew Grant and wife Darlene, Joanna Hertzog Betkoski and husband Brett, and Amy Hough and husband Ryan; 5 great-grandchildren, Ella and Earl Grant, Thomas and Jane Hertzog Betkosky, and Kathryn Hough; 2 brothers, George W. Knauer, husband of Merla of Denver, and William W. Knauer of Stevens.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, from 2:30 to 3:30 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:30 pm in the Denver Memorial Park. A time of fellowship will follow the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Kathryn's memory may be made to Mellinger's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA 17578.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
