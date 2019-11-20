Kathryn "Kass" I. Miller, 85, of Denver, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born July 3rd, 1934 in East Cocalico Township to the late John F. and Dora L. (Trupe) Stuber and was the wife of the late Charles R. Miller who passed away January 2019.
Kass was a member of the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Denver. She was a 1952 graduate of the Denver High School and retired from the banking industry. She was a member of the Denver Women's Club, Eastern Star Cloister Chapter # 406 O.E.S. and was a Minority Inspector of elections. She enjoyed walking, gardening and cross stitching.
She is survived by a daughter, Kim L.Turner (Michael Hansen) of Bolingbrook, IL, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Alice M. Schannauer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 am, at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Kathryn's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.