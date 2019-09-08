Kathryn Joanne Sherr Schweitzer

Joanne passed peacefully on August 18, 2019 in Joshua Tree Continuing Care Center, CA. She was born in 1930 to Charles A. Sherr and Margaret Danner Sherr. Joanne graduated from McCaskey High School, Ursinus College and the University of Pennsylvania School of Physical Therapy. She worked briefly as a therapist in Lancaster and Harrisburg before moving to California. She retired from her career there, serving time as Director of Physical Therapy at Palm Desert Hospital in Palm Springs, CA. She married Cletus Schweitzer and was the stepmother to Barbara, Mark, Phillip, Connie, Beth and Pat.
Joanne was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Charles II (Betty, Bertie), Margaret "Peg" (William Hart), and R. Kearney (Carol Young). Dr. Richard (Carole) and Mary Judith (Joe Peffley) are the remaining siblings that grew up in Lancaster.
Joanne was a loving, courageous and engaging person who will be greatly missed by her family and friends in Lancasater and Yucca Valley.
A memorial service was held September 8, 2019 in the Yucca Valley United Methodist Church, 57273 Onaga Tr., Yucca Valley, CA 92284, where contributions may be made in her memory.