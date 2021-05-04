Kathryn J. Sauder Hershey, 96, of Lititz entered her heavenly rest on May 2, 2021. Kathryn was born in East Earl Township on January 3, 1925, along with a still-born twin. Daughter of the late George G. and Anna Rutt Sauder. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from New Holland High School class of 1943, where she played violin.
She was married for 75 years this past November to the late J. Eby Hershey, who passed away on January 7, 2021. She was very supportive of the family dairy farm endeavors as a wonderful cook, seamstress, homemaker, and encourager. They lived previously at Paradise, Kinzers, Leacock Township and later Landis Homes.
She was a member of Hersheys Mennonite Church and loved reading, sewing and gardening. She volunteered with Meals On Wheels and the Reuzit shop.
Surviving are 5 children: Glenn (Helen Hostetter), Marlin (Barbara Weaver), James (Shirley Miller), Janice (Paul Kreider), Dale (Debra Lapp), 20 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter Linda (Jay/ Elma Ebersole), and granddaughter Tara Louise Hershey, four siblings: Celestine (Melvin) Eberly, Melvin (Ethel Myer) Sauder, Virginia (Harlan) Hoover and Leila (D. Martin) Zimmerman.
Heartfelt thanks to Landis Homes for their kind care over the years and to Hospice more recently.
A memorial service will be held at Hershey Mennonite Church, 401 Hershey Church Road, Kinzers, PA, on Friday, May 7 at 3 p.m. There will be a time to greet the family following the service. A private viewing and burial will take place prior to the memorial service. Memorial service will be live streamed by going to youtube.com and search Hershey Mennonite Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to MCC, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501 or to EMM, P.O. Box 8617, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com