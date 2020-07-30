Kathryn J. Lefever

Kathryn J. "Kass" Lefever, 93, formerly of Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Brethren Village where she made her home for the past 22 years. Born in Mount Joy Township, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Katie Layser Shenk. She was the loving wife of the late Titus H. Lefever who passed away in 1982. She was a member of Chiques Church, Manheim. Kass was a school bus driver for the former Geib Bus Service, Manheim for 24 years and also had worked part-time at the Kreider Farms Dairy Store, Manheim. While residing at Brethren Village for many years, Kass volunteered at the thrift shop and gift store.
She is survived by a son, James R. husband of Laura Lefever of Arizona, a daughter, Rebecca S. wife of Michael Garman of Lititz, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sons, J. Gary, John T., and Joseph S. Lefever, a granddaughter, Kathryn "Kassie" Garman, two sisters, Clara Petticoffer and Arlene Strickler and three brothers, Layser, Chester, and John Shenk.
The family would like to thank the Courtyard staff at Brethren Village for the loving care given to Kass during her time there.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Kathryn's memory to Chiques Church, Mission Support Fund, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com