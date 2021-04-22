Kathryn J. Coldren, 90, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services-York North.
She was born in Rothsville to the late William and Elizabeth (McCreary) Schoenberger.
Kathryn was a seamstress for Terry Manufacturing in Leola. She enjoyed traveling and collecting teddy bears. She was a Neil Diamond fan and loved animals.
Kathryn is survived by a daughter, Debra A., wife of Todd E. Nauman of Manheim; three grandchildren, Sean M. Coldren of Manheim, Tanya, wife of Ben Allard of Shippensburg, Ashley Nauman, fiancée of Korey Sarbaugh of Mt. Wolf; two great-grandchildren, Garrett Allard, Alina Allard and two sisters, Barbara Witmyer of Chesterfield, VA, Betty Jane Smith of Ephrata.
She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Coldren and a daughter, Sandra J. Coldren
Services and interment will be private in Witness Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathryn's memory may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.