Kathryn Helman Diffenderfer, 91, of Lititz, PA, passed away on July 24, 2019 at Luther Acres. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Preston and Jennie (Druckenbrod) Helman. Kathryn was the loving wife to the late Eugene A. Diffenderfer.
Kathryn loved America's coolest town of Lititz and was proud to be a resident there. She was fun loving and greatly supported and loved her family & friends to the fullest. She had such a determined and vibrant spirit, she was so loved by many. She spent most of her adult life in Shillington, PA, and was a member of Shillington Immanuel United Church of Christ. Kathryn moved to Luther Acres about 8 years ago. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling and camping.
Surviving is a daughter, Elaine D. Stolp, wife of John; a son, Mark H. Diffenderfer, husband of Lana Margargle; 7 grandchildren: Jenna Diffenderfer, Meghan Diffenderfer, Carly Diffenderfer, Matthew Stolp, James Stolp, Brandon Stolp, husband of Kellye McKee, and Zachary Stolp.
A Celebration of Kathryn's Life will be held at 4 PM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Luther Acres Community Room, 600 E. Main Street, Lititz, PA. The family will receive friends in the Community Room from 3-4 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LutherCare, 600 E. Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
