Kathryn Hackman, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Mahlon Z. and Emma R. (Hertzog) Reich and was the wife of the late James Hackman.
Kathryn was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, and especially spending time with her family
Kathryn is survived by four children, Jamie Fay Hackman, Kenneth Dale, husband of Cindy Hackman, Denise Kay Hackman, Lisa Marie, wife of Michael Gable, all of Ephrata; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Pauline Townsley, Fay R. Allgyer, Harold H. Reich, Mervin Reich and Shirley Elaine Smith.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Elder Robert Matthews officiating. Interment will take place in the Lincoln View Cemetery.
Please omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
