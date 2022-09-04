Kathryn Fisher Dixon, 86, widow of Dr. Henry B. Dixon II, died at home in the early hours of Tuesday, August 31, 2022, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late J. Henry and Marian H. Fisher and grew up in Lancaster.
Kathryn attended the College of William & Mary, trained as an RN at Lancaster General Hospital, and attained her Bachelor's in Nursing from Duke University.
She is survived by a daughter, Katharine D. Wheeler (Walter IV), and a son, Henry Dixon III, and four grandchildren, Emma Lea and Espen Wheeler, Kalin and Hana Dixon. She was preceded in death by her sister, E. Ann Klein.
Interment will be at Longenecker's Reformed Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster Conservancy, 117 S. West End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
