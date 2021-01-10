Kathryn Ellen "Kitty" Kelley, 97, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, entered into eternal rest on January 1, 2021.
She was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on April 5, 1923, to Marian (Stoudt) Schofer and Stanley Wenger Schofer. She was employed by the former American Chain & Cable Company, Reading, where she met her husband of 42 years, Walter Elmer Lines. Upon his death in 1986, Kitty relocated to Campbelltown to be closer to her daughter. There she was fortunate to meet Richard "Dick" Althouse whom she married in October 1990. They would later take up residence at the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Following Dick's passing in 1998, Kitty would meet William Ross Kelley whom she wed and enjoyed life with until his passing in 2007. Kitty remained active and independent well into her late 90's, and enjoyed her lifestyle as part of the Masonic Village community.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen Ann Rudisill of Hershey; granddaughters Jacqueline Altmansberger of Swansea, IL and Erin Luccio of Baltimore, MD; grandsons Samuel and Matthew Lines of Val Rico, FL and Patrick Rudisill of Hershey; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Russel Walter Lines, sister Jane Pfautz, and brother Stanley W. Schofer II.
Interment will be at St. John's Gernant's Church, Leesport, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
