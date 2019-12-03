Kathryn Elizabeth Luckenbill, 92, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at St. Anne's Retirement Community in Mountville, PA.
She was the daughter of the late George A. and Kathryn L. (Zecher) Simon. She was the wife of the late Junior L. Luckenbill who passed away in 2006.
Kathryn grew up on Cabbage Hill in Lancaster and was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. She was a long time resident of West Earl Township and lived more than 20 years at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was an active volunteer at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Elementary School while her sons were students there. She also worked at Ephrata Community Hospital and Amerigas, Ephrata and volunteered at the Ephrata Public Library. Kathryn enjoyed music and reading. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She especially loved to teach her granddaughters how to garden, sew, crotchet and knit.
Kathryn is survived by three sons, Michael D., husband of Gail of Roherstown, Kurt P., husband of Cynthia of Lancaster, George E., husband of Cynthia of Franklin, TN; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Anne Jacobi.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, George, William and Margaret Simon.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM at the Chapel at St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Celebration at 11:00 AM with Fr. Norman C. Hohenwarter as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be held in the St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster.
If desired, memorial contributions in Kathryn's memory may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
