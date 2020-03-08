Kathryn Elizabeth (Harsh) Zug

Kathryn Zug, 102, of Lititz, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 3, 2020. Kathryn was born in Georgetown, Lancaster County, on January 23, 1918. She was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Kathryn Moore Harsh. She was married to the late John Clair Zug for 53 years until his death in 1999.
Kathryn graduated from Upper Leacock High School in 1936. She worked at Armstrong during the War years making ammunition, and the Vanity Fair Hosiery Mill in New Holland. She took time off from work outside the home to raise her four children before returning to work in the cafeteria system of the Warwick School District where she retired. Following retirement, she continued to substitute in the cafeteria system until the age of 90.
Kathryn was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lititz, where she taught Sunday school (3 & 4 year olds) for 50 years. She was a Girl Scout leader, Chairman of the Fresh Air Fund in Lititz for 30 years, was a member of the Friends of the Lititz Library, and a charter member for the Red Rose Doll Club. She played piano and sang in the Lutheran chorus at Luther Acres.
She is survived by three children: Dr. Ronald L. Good, DDS, married to Alice (Garman) of Ephrata, Thomas L. married to Michelle McCall (Zug) of Lititz, and Kathy L. married to Curt Smith of Kleinfeltersville. She has seven grandchildren: Steve, Michele, Joe, Corinne, Erin, Brad, and Brian. She also has four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, John Clair Zug, Jr. and three siblings: Harry Harsh, Samuel Harsh, and Mildred Harsh.
Her interests included solving word puzzles, volunteering in the Lititz Community, gardening and sewing. She sewed for friends and family, making and altering clothing all her life. She continued to do simple alterations for friends at Luther Acres until her death.
Due to family members being scattered across the United States, the Memorial Services for Kathryn will be held later in the spring on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10AM, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543, with the Rev. Robert J. Myallis officiating. Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions in Kathryn's memory may be made to the Lititz Library, 651 Kissel Hill Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
