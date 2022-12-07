Kathryn Elaine (Boyer) Sweitzer, formerly of Swartzville, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on December 4, 2022, at Keystone Villa, Ephrata, where she resided for the last six years. After a long struggle with multiple health issues, she is now at peace and joyfully reunited with her beloved husband of 50 years, Kenneth G. Sweitzer. Born on Aug. 30, 1942, to Calvin and Elverta (Haldeman) Boyer, Katherine spent her childhood and teenage years growing up in Reinholds with her brother Charles Boyer and sister Janice Clair, both of whom pre-deceased her. She was a proud 1960 graduate of Cocalico Union High School where she was a member of the Yearbook Staff and attended Millersville University before assuming a job as a proofreader at the former Science Press in Ephrata. After meeting at the Colonial Hills Bowling Alley, Ken and Kathryn eventually married in 1965 and Kathryn became a dedicated homemaker. From that time, she committed her life to raising her two daughters, Cynthia K., wife of Randall J. Zimmerman of Denver, and Wendolen R., wife of Michael Mellinger of Reinholds, to caring for her widowed mother, and in time to being a loving and doting grandmother to her two beloved grandsons, Grant Richard and Alex Michael Mellinger.
Kathryn enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. Taking scenic drives, celebrating special family and holiday events, calling family and friends, drawing and painting creative pictures, listening to favorite hymns, and attending the many activities of her children and grandchildren were among her favorite things to do. She particularly loved trips to Ocean City, MD with her family and grandsons and never missed an opportunity to ride the boardwalk tram with Ken or look for ponies in Chincoteague. She was a proud supporter of the Cocalico Band Boosters, a member of the Sweet Treats women's bowling team at Dutch Lanes, and a life-long member of Swamp Christian Fellowship in Reinholds.
In addition to her immediate family, Kathryn is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as life-long friends who could share wonderful stories of life growing up in Lancaster County.
Kathryn's family would like to thank the many people who supported her throughout her long struggles with chronic kidney disease, recurrent cancer, and more recently, dementia. The entire staff at Keystone Villa, including directors, caregivers, and nurses, as well as her dedicated van drivers, provided not only outstanding care, but personal friendship, enjoyable memories, and general support throughout the last six years. Thank you also to the nursing staff at Ephrata Manor which provided compassionate care for Kathryn during her intermittent time in rehab, to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Davita Dialysis who determined to help Katheryn through the most difficult of days, to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Ephrata Cancer Center who supported her throughout her multiple treatments, to Senior Helpers whose compassionate caregivers enabled Kathryn to spend a final, special Thanksgiving with her family and grandsons, and to Grane Hospice who saw her through her last days. Lastly, the family thanks Pastor Craig Frazier and members of the Swamp Christian Fellowship family for their on-going prayers, visitations, and meaningful support for Kathryn and her family.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation and memorial service to celebrate Kathryn's life on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in the Sanctuary of Swamp Christian Fellowship, 390 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569. Visitation will begin at 9 AM, followed by the service at 10 AM with Pastor Craig Frazier officiating. Interment at Pleasant View Cemetery will occur thereafter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Swamp Christian Fellowship at the above address.
