On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Heaven gained an angel. Kathryn E. Gutshall of Bainbridge went into the arms of Jesus at Lancaster General Hospital with her family by her side. At 92, she was young at heart and young in spirit. Born in Florin, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Ella (Shirk) Barrick. Kathryn was the wife of the late James W. Gutshall, Sr., who passed away on December 26, 2011.
Kathryn retired from Wyeth Laboratories as an inspector. She was a member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bainbridge. Kathryn enjoyed doing adult coloring books completing over 206 total books. Kathryn loved watching Days of Our Lives. She has watched it since its beginning over 50 years ago. She also enjoyed Bingo, Hallmark movies, flowers, bird watching, collecting pigs, and most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Kathryn is survived by five children, Barbara Gutshall McKinney of Largo, FL, Bonnie Leas, wife of James of Marietta, Jamie Sine, wife of Michael of Maytown, Pamela Retherford, wife of Robert of Elizabethtown, and James Gutshall, Jr. of Bainbridge; six grandchildren, Nacole, Alysha, Corey, Eric, Scott, and Devan; six great grandchildren, Broady, Beckett, Ayden, Bronsyn, Jacey, and Jax; and a great great granddaughter, Harlow.
A memorial service honoring Kathryn's life will be held at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 106 N. 2nd St., Bainbridge, PA 17502 on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Bainbridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the National LeioMyoSarcoma Foundation,1685 So. Colorado Blvd, Unit S, Suite 447, Denver, CO 80222 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »