Kathryn Crills, 91, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Ephrata Manor. Her devotion to her family and belief in God gave her strength and ultimately gave her peace as she met Jesus.
She was born in Churchtown to the late Eli M. and Blanche M. (Storey) Good and was the wife of the late Carl R. Crills, who passed away in 2009. Kathryn was also preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.
Kathryn worked for many years as a seamstress and was able to use her talent and show her love by making quilts for her grandchildren as they graduated from high school. Kathryn was an active member of Grace EC Church, Akron where she served as Secretary to her class; enjoyed visiting shut-ins; helping in the nursery and serving luncheons. Kathryn had identical twin daughters, identical twin granddaughters and identical twin great-granddaughters which was highlighted in the July 2009 Lancaster Newspaper.
She is survived by a son, Ronald, husband of Dianne Crills of Ephrata; four daughters, D. Jean Weaver of Lancaster, Janet E., wife of Robert A. Yelk of Denver, Karen S., wife of Robbie Brown of Richmond, VA, Sharon C., wife of John D. Bucher of Harrisonburg, VA; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Earl, husband of Pauline Good, John, husband of Fay Good and a sister, Mildred Dissinger.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Kathryn's memory may be made to Grace EC Church, PO Box 235, Akron, PA, 17501 .
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
