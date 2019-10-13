Kathryn B. Wanner, 92 yrs., of Honey Brook, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home, while under the loving care of her family and hospice.
She was born in Berks County on June 29, 1927. Kathryn was the daughter of the late Levi & Edna (Wiggins) Bixler. She was the wife of the late Robert T. "Bob" Wanner, who died on November 23, 2016.
Kathryn was a homemaker to her beloved family. She was a member of the California E.C. Church. Kathryn enjoyed church activities, cooking, gardening and time with her cherished family.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Hostetler and Mildred Burkhart and a brother, Richard Bixler.
Surviving is a son, Bruce (Lisa) Wanner of New Holland, two daughters, Kathy (Phil) Witman of Narvon and Judy Wertz of Honey Brook. There are 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 AM from The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, PA, with Pastor David Mennig officiating. Interment will follow at the Honey Brook Methodist Cemetery. A calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Kathryn to either California E.C. Church, 350 California Road, Morgantown, PA 19543 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
