Kathryn Ann "Kitty" Greenleaf, a resident of Ware Presbyterian Home, Oxford, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 23, after a brief illness. She was 80 years old. Born Kathryn Ann Dawson on August 8, 1942, she was the daughter of Jack and Vivian Lamborn Dawson.
After graduating from Solanco high school, Kitty married J. Scott Greenleaf and they made their home on Liberty Lane in Kirkwood. They were married for fifty-five years.
Kitty is survived by her son Benjamin Wayne Dawson, husband of Pamela Dawson, Nottingham and her daughter, Debra Greenleaf, also of Nottingham. She was grandmother to Benjamin, Stephen, Cameron, Allison, Kathryn and Jackson, as well as great-grandmother to Cassie, Karly, Jack and Nash. She is preceded in death by her husband Scott, her brother J. Wayne Dawson and her daughter, Donna Greenleaf.
Kitty worked as a secretary and was employed by Star Roses, West Grove, Solanco school district and Alpine Engineering, formerly of Nottingham. For many years she volunteered her secretarial skills for the Union Presbyterian church, of which she was a life-long member.
In life, Kitty loved her family and her home, as well as her beloved cats and dogs. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and bird watching.
A private graveside service will be held at Union Presbyterian church on Saturday, March 4, 2023. reynoldsandshivery.com
